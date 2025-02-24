South Dakota Investment Council Purchases 1,700 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APPF. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 41.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,040,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 125.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,834,000 after buying an additional 25,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp lowered shares of AppFolio from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.29.

AppFolio Price Performance

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $211.66 on Monday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $274.56. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.36 and a 200-day moving average of $233.83.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.34). AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 25.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Alexander Wolf bought 9,678 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,078,931.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,226 shares in the company, valued at $692,977.06. The trade was a -150.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scanlan Agnes Bundy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.42, for a total transaction of $127,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,354.72. The trade was a 8.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,744 shares of company stock worth $2,387,894. 5.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

