South Dakota Investment Council Lowers Holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,956 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $106.28 on Monday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.15 and a fifty-two week high of $173.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.36.

Several analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.77.

In other news, Director Kathryn Jean Boor sold 1,636 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $205,399.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,234. The trade was a 21.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total value of $1,310,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,345.60. This trade represents a 31.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

