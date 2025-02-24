BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council trimmed its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 21,752.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,646,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,638,000 after buying an additional 4,625,685 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,454,000 after acquiring an additional 774,438 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of BorgWarner by 3,195.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 568,594 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after purchasing an additional 445,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 20,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $704,248.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 206,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,094,897.32. This trade represents a 9.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 259,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $29.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.07. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $38.22.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

