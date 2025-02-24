Kentucky Retirement Systems Decreases Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,090.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBH. Barclays reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Shares of ZBH opened at $104.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.91. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $97.69 and a one year high of $133.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.86 and its 200-day moving average is $107.46.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

