Wharton Business Group LLC Has $2.15 Million Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Wharton Business Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 72,920 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

SOXX opened at $223.95 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $221.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3578 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

