IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,408,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 62.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 647,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,527,000 after buying an additional 249,404 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,605 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000.

Get Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF alerts:

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SIHY opened at $45.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $46.08. Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.21 and a 52 week high of $46.70.

Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Company Profile

The Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (SIHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of high-yield, USD-denominated corporate bonds selected based on a proprietary scientific method. SIHY was launched on Sep 14, 2021 and is managed by Harbor.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SIHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Scientific Alpha High-Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.