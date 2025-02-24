iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Shares Sold by Wharton Business Group LLC

Wharton Business Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 194,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,547 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $45,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 32.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 14,289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 3,845.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 41,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after buying an additional 40,535 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 228.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWY opened at $236.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $182.98 and a twelve month high of $245.04. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.