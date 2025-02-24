iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Shares Purchased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,494 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $51,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $131.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $108.49 and a 52 week high of $134.70.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

