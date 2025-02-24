Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Sells 105 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 1.1% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UPS. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in United Parcel Service by 39.7% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 108,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,793,000 after acquiring an additional 30,815 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 42.2% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its position in United Parcel Service by 18.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 3,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 12.2% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $116.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $158.95.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.23. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.13% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.04%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $158.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.73.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

