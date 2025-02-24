Wharton Business Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Wharton Business Group LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF were worth $10,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,134 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 277,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,436 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,209,000.

Get Invesco Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

PWV stock opened at $60.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $58.69. Invesco Large Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.52 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.