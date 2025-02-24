Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV decreased its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 198,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,253 shares during the period. Truist Financial accounts for approximately 1.8% of Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $8,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 376.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Truist Financial

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 4,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $229,429.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,565.20. This trade represents a 30.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.79.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of TFC stock opened at $45.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.52.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.46%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

