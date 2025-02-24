Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,982 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,485,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $31,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,652 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kenvue by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 25,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Kenvue by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Kenvue alerts:

Kenvue Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of KVUE opened at $23.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kenvue Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.20.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kenvue had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 20.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 154.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on KVUE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kenvue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Kenvue from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kenvue from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KVUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.