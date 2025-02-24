ING Groep NV Sells 298,636 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 298,636 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $56,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,532,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 41,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 36.8% in the third quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 25,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 191,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $102.88 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

