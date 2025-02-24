Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 218 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 50.5% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 86.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $91.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.44, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.39. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 468.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 8,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.49, for a total transaction of $863,400.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,012.46. This represents a 38.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.83, for a total value of $6,900,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,391 shares of company stock worth $16,805,912 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.