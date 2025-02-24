ING Groep NV Sells 1,067 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

ING Groep NV cut its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,718 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.2% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3,549.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 204,493 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,398,000 after purchasing an additional 198,890 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,780 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. This trade represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,891 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,848. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.56.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on STX

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $100.85 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $82.31 and a 12 month high of $115.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.02 and its 200 day moving average is $99.89.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.