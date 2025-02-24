StandardAero (SARO) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect StandardAero to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

StandardAero Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of SARO stock opened at $26.15 on Monday. StandardAero has a 12-month low of $22.50 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SARO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of StandardAero from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

