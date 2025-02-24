Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Trims Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lowered its holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV’s holdings in Enova International were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F M Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Enova International during the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Enova International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 122,756 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,286,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Enova International by 10.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Enova International by 28.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 58,066 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enova International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Enova International alerts:

Enova International Stock Down 2.9 %

ENVA opened at $102.58 on Monday. Enova International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.46 and a 12 month high of $117.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 15.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enova International ( NYSE:ENVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.08. Enova International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Enova International from $108.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Enova International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Enova International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Enova International from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enova International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Enova International

Insider Activity at Enova International

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,054,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,125,389.75. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Joseph Lee sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $53,048.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,528,603.92. The trade was a 2.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,188 shares of company stock worth $5,161,543 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enova International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.