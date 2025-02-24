AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to Release Earnings on Monday

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share and revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $28.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. AST SpaceMobile has a twelve month low of $1.97 and a twelve month high of $39.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on AST SpaceMobile from $44.70 to $40.20 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.04.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

