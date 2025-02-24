Global Industrial (GIC) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share and revenue of $306.07 million for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIC opened at $23.98 on Monday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.84. The firm has a market cap of $916.64 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Global Industrial news, Vice Chairman Bruce Leeds sold 5,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $165,155.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,529. This trade represents a 19.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 65.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

