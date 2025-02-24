Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV Takes $115,000 Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV bought a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,138,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 180,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $105.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $56.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.07.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

