Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,393 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up 0.8% of Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 9,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,418 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,389,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 57,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 784,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,308,000 after purchasing an additional 415,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $50.27 on Monday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $50.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.15.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.