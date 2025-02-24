Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $552,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,135 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,877,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 811,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 491,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $57.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.70. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

