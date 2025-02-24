Intuit (INTU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.58 per share and revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Intuit Stock Down 2.4 %
INTU opened at $565.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $612.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.49.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $726.71.
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
