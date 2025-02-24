South Dakota Investment Council Grows Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 101.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,685 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,009,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,584,000 after buying an additional 2,703,742 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,665,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,557,000 after purchasing an additional 59,248 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,186,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at about $121,558,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 955,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $167.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $174.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares in the company, valued at $245,440. This trade represents a 29.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.60, for a total value of $72,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,474,172.80. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,205 shares of company stock worth $297,442. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ELF stock opened at $74.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.35). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 7.55%. Analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

