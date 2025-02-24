4,666 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of BLD opened at $303.78 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $302.27 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average is $362.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on TopBuild from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI lowered TopBuild from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $443.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLD

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.