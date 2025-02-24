4,666 Shares in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Acquired by Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,666 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TopBuild Trading Down 5.5 %
Shares of BLD opened at $303.78 on Monday. TopBuild Corp. has a 52-week low of $302.27 and a 52-week high of $495.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average is $362.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.85.
TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.
