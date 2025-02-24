Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 54 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 165 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTD stock opened at $1,285.67 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,142.91 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,285.56 and its 200 day moving average is $1,332.98.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,368.00.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

