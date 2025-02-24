29,709 Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Bought by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council bought a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 29,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in US Foods by 332.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in US Foods during the third quarter worth $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in US Foods by 54.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get US Foods alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David W. Bullock bought 4,000 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.06 per share, for a total transaction of $284,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,770. The trade was a 800.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Get Our Latest Report on USFD

US Foods Stock Performance

US Foods stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.84. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.65 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.67.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). US Foods had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.47 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

(Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.