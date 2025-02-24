South Dakota Investment Council Reduces Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $786.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $795.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $695.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $710.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $805.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $739.06.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $667.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $492.71 and a 52-week high of $718.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $665.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.50.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.23 by $0.30. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 27.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 26.99%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

