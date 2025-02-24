WealthShield Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 90,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,390,000. Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLT stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.89 and a fifty-two week high of $101.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.58.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

