Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 104,700 Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 104,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,278,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 23,048.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 150,462 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,209,000 after acquiring an additional 149,812 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $135.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lennar from $196.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $120.59 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $193.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.03.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.06 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

