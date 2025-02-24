Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC Buys 21,830 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 167.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the fourth quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lummis Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $51.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $53.40.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

