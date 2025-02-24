WealthShield Partners LLC Sells 15,429 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,429 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $107.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.35. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $105.00 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.