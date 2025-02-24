Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 409,900 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 33,451 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.6% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,096 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 9.0% during the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,976 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.8% in the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

