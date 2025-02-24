Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $3,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APO. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 88,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 48.1% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.74.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $150.45 on Monday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The company has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.15.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 25.31%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Leon D. Black sold 58,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.37, for a total value of $10,090,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,104,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,086,114,495.01. This trade represents a 0.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. This represents a 1.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,600 shares of company stock valued at $34,977,528. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.