D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,581 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $125.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

