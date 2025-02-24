Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 32,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Upstart by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Upstart alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Upstart news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total value of $37,295.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,710.99. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Paul Gu sold 87,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total value of $6,078,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 863,065 shares in the company, valued at $59,888,080.35. This trade represents a 9.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,786 shares of company stock worth $9,025,638. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Upstart from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Upstart from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. B. Riley upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPST

Upstart Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of UPST stock opened at $71.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -49.16 and a beta of 2.25. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $96.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.36 and a 200-day moving average of $57.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 25.87% and a negative net margin of 20.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart

(Free Report)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.