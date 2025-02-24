World Equity Group Inc. Buys 923 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

World Equity Group Inc. grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 90.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in RH by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 159,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,375,000 after purchasing an additional 93,500 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,384,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in RH by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,006,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,050. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,880 shares of company stock valued at $29,129,879. 28.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on RH from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RH from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on RH

RH Trading Down 7.1 %

NYSE RH opened at $340.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.42. RH has a 12 month low of $212.43 and a 12 month high of $457.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $406.73 and a 200-day moving average of $350.99.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $811.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.19 million. RH had a net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 35.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Free Report)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.