World Equity Group Inc. Takes $387,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

World Equity Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.48 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $17.84 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

