SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 173.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 88.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 124.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Price Performance

EDIV stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.37 and a 52-week high of $39.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $428.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.62.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.