J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 14,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Finally, Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $92.87 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $96.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.3414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.