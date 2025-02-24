J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Trims Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 339.9% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Expeditors International of Washington

In related news, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $363,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $116.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.42. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.36 and a twelve month high of $131.59.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

