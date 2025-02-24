RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $209,000 in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HACK. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 6,396.9% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 207,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 204,700 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2,657.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 126,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after acquiring an additional 121,916 shares during the last quarter. BFI Infinity Ltd. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,967,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $3,074,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,564,000.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HACK opened at $78.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.47. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41.

About Amplify Cybersecurity ETF

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

