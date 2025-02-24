Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,488,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 217,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $136.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.63. The company has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $124.37 and a 12 month high of $144.45.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

