Couchbase (BASE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Couchbase to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $53.25 million for the quarter. Couchbase has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Couchbase to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Couchbase Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $937.07 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 0.81. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BASE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Couchbase in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Couchbase news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $47,947.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 325,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,222,407.86. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Margaret Chow sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $274,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,456.77. This represents a 10.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,883 shares of company stock valued at $950,915. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

