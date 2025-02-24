ZimVie (ZIMV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ZIMV opened at $13.31 on Monday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.10.

ZimVie Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat various spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It operates through two segments, The Dental Segment and The Spine Segment.

