ZimVie (ZIMV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ZimVie (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share and revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
ZimVie Price Performance
ZIMV opened at $13.31 on Monday. ZimVie has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 2.10.
