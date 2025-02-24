Videndum (LON:VID) Trading Up 6.2% – What’s Next?

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.90 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 51.20 ($0.65). 1,947,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 313% from the average session volume of 471,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48.20 ($0.61).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VID. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Videndum in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.38) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 126.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 229.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The company has a market cap of £51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Videndum (formerly known as The Vitec Group plc) is a leading global provider of premium branded hardware products and software solutions to the growing content creation market.

Videndum’s customers include broadcasters, film studios, production and rental companies, photographers, independent content creators, vloggers, influencers, gamers, professional sounds crews and enterprises.

