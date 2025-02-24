First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 107.1% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.08.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

