Title: QCR Holdings Declares Cash Dividend of $0.06 per Share

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) has announced a cash dividend of $0.06 per share of its common stock. The announcement, as part of its recent 8-K SEC filing, confirms that the dividend will be dispensed on April 3, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 19, 2025.

Based in Delaware and listed under the NASDAQ Global Market, QCR Holdings is a prominent institution in the financial industry. The company, headquartered in Moline, Illinois, is committed to sharing its profits with shareholders regularly, as seen in this latest dividend declaration.

The financial report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 19, 2025, reflects that the declaration of the cash dividend was announced on February 21, 2025, via a press release.

A cash dividend payout can often be interpreted as a positive sign, implying that the company is in good enough financial health to distribute profits back to its shareholders. Regular dividends can be an attractive aspect for potential investors, as they provide a consistent return in addition to any profits made from a rise in stock price.

QCR Holdings, Inc. has not been marked as an emerging growth company under either Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, indicating that they already have substantial operations.

Information about the dividend payment and further financial details are contained in a press release attached to the 8-K filing, highlighted as Exhibit 99.1.

This development reflects QCR Holdings’ commitment to leveraging positive financial performance to reward its shareholders, solidifying the company’s reputation for sustained profitability and growth.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

