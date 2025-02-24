Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,414 ($17.89) and last traded at GBX 1,406 ($17.79), with a volume of 114012 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($16.91).

Georgia Capital Trading Up 5.1 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,195.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,094.94. The firm has a market capitalization of £544.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 274.45 ($3.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Georgia Capital had a net margin of 58.75% and a return on equity of 4.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Georgia Capital PLC will post 260.9999942 EPS for the current year.

In other Georgia Capital news, insider Maria Chatti-Gautier acquired 3,583 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,171 ($14.82) per share, with a total value of £41,956.93 ($53,096.60). Insiders own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

Georgia Capital PLC (“Georgia Capital” or “the Group” or “GCAP”– LSE: CGEO LN) is a platform for buying, building and developing businesses in Georgia with holdings in sectors that are expected to benefit from the continued growth and further diversification of the Georgian economy. The Group’s focus is typically on larger-scale investment opportunities in Georgia, which have the potential to reach at least GEL 300 million equity value over 3-5 years from the initial investment and to monetise them through exits, as investments mature.

