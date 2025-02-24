Biodesix (BDSX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share and revenue of $19.92 million for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Biodesix Price Performance

BDSX stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.06. Biodesix has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Scott Hutton sold 83,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $76,967.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 701,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,791.24. This represents a 10.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 128,702 shares of company stock worth $118,406 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

Featured Articles

